Fever 333 cancel all tours until next March “in order to give everyone the best experience possible”

Fever 333 have paused their touring plans for the next five months, citing a need to “reset” after the band lost two of its three members at the start of October.

On Tuesday October 4, Aric Improta (drums) and Stephen Harrison (guitars) both made statements confirming they’d quit the political punk outfit – the sole remaining member of which is frontman Jason Aalon Butler – with Harrison alleging that “things were pretty bad internally” between the trio. In response, Butler assured fans that he’d solider on with a new “era” of Fever 333.

It’s not yet known who Butler will recruit to fill the gaps left by Harrison and Improta, or if the frontman instead plans to continue Fever 333 as a solo project; a statement shared on social media yesterday (November 4) doesn’t use any pronouns or terms hinting in either direction, with Butler simply referring to Fever 333 as a “project”.

“As difficult as this decision was to make,” he wrote, “Fever 333 will be placing all live activity on hold until spring 2023 in order to give everyone the best experience possible. Taking this time to reset and prepare will help reach that goal. On behalf of the project I want to thank you all so much for the energy and support you continue to offer. You were promised a new and exciting era of Fever 333 and that is what you’ll get.”

See the full statement below:

Next spring begins in the US on Monday March 20, 2023. Fever 333 had a slew of tour dates lined up between now and then, starting with an appearance at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico later this month. From there, the band were scheduled to perform at the Good Things festival in Australia, before embarking on a 24-date tour of the UK and Europe in January.

Butler noted in his statement that ticketholders for any of Fever 333’s axed headline shows would be issued refunds from their original point of purchase.

Back in August, Butler revealed to NME that Fever 333’s second album was almost finished. “I’m wrapping the album in the next month,” he said, “and I’m very excited about it. All self-aggrandising elements aside, for better or for worse and whether people love it or hate it, I feel like I’ve created my idea of a genre-defining album that I’ve wanted to hear my whole life.”