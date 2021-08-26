Fever 333 cancel UK tour – including Reading & Leeds sets

Fever 333 have cancelled their upcoming UK shows including scheduled performances at Reading & Leeds 2021.

The Californian band made the announcement on social media today (August 26), writing “It is with great regret that we must inform you we will not be able to perform at Reading & Leeds Festival, nor will we be able to hold the scheduled headline demonstrations due to circumstances out of our control – one of those being COVID protocol.”

They continued: “As eager as we are to see you all and get back to what we love, it has been made clear that there is nothing we can do at this time.

Advertisement

Fever 333 directed ticketholders to contact their point of purchase to receive a refund, adding: “We look forward to seeing you as soon as possible. Until then, let them know: there’s a fever coming…”

You can read the full statement below.

New dates for the band’s headline “demonstration” performances are yet to be confirmed.

Fever 333 were due to perform on both the Main Stage West and The Pit at Reading on Saturday (August 28) and at Leeds on Sunday (August 29).

Other US-based artists such as Queens Of The Stone Age and Machine Gun Kelly were forced to pull out of R&L 2021 due to COVID-related travel restrictions. Those acts were replaced on the line-up by Biffy Clyro and Blossoms respectively.

Advertisement

Fever 333’s latest studio album, ‘Strength In Numb333rs’, came out in 2019. They released their ‘Wrong Generation’ EP last October.