Fever 333 frontman says band will continue despite two of three members leaving

Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler has said that the band will continue despite the recent departure of two members.

Earlier this week, guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta both shared statements to confirm they had left the group.

Harrison told fans that “things were pretty bad internally” between himself, Improta and Butler, and highlighted “creative differences” that “sort of left [him] with no choice” but to step down from his role.

Improta posted a more cryptic explanation, saying that the pair’s decision to quit was “layered”. He continued: “Ultimately, I’d just rather dedicate my time to projects that operate different than that one.”

Butler has now issued his own statement on social media, in which he teased the next “era” of Fever 333 and expressed his appreciation for his former bandmates.

“I want to thank Aric and Stephen for their time in this project – not just because a statement feels required, but because I mean that,” the message began. “We shared some incredible experiences over the last few years and for that I will always be grateful.”

Butler continued: “To the supporters of Fever 333 – I started this project in order to fill a space in music and culture that I have always wanted to see and know many others like and unlike me would also like to experience. Offering representation and progress not only on stages but through the art is paramount for me.

“I told myself I would not compromise that vision and I must hold true to that promise. Not only for me, but the others out there looking for somewhere to feel free. So I want to take this moment to say thank you to Aric, Stephen and everyone who has made that possible thus far.”

Looking ahead, the musician added: “The initial era of Fever 333 was incredible in so many ways and I am so excited to present to you the next one. All LOV333. See y’all soon…”. You can see the post above.

Fever 333 formed as a trio in 2017, shortly after the dissolution of Butler’s former band Letlive. The group have released one album – 2019’s ‘Strength In Numb333rs’ – as well as the EPs ‘Made An America’ (2018) and ‘Wrong Generation’ (2020).

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2022, Butler revealed that Fever 333’s second record was nearing completion. “I’m wrapping the album in the next month,” he said, “and I’m very excited about it.”

He went on: “All self-aggrandising elements aside, for better or for worse and whether people love it or hate it, I feel like I’ve created my idea of a genre-defining album that I’ve wanted to hear my whole life.”

Fever 333 are scheduled to embark on a UK headline tour in 2023. Find any remaining tickets here, and see the full itinerary beneath.

FEBRUARY 2023

18 – Brighton, Chalk

19 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

21 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

23 – Bristol, O2 Academy

24 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 – London, Roundhouse