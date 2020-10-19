Listen to Fever 333’s explosive new single ‘Bite Back’

Fever 333 have shared ‘Bite Back’, a powerful new single that recounts some of the incidents that took place during the recent anti-racism protests.

Set to land on the post-hardcore band’s upcoming new EP ‘Wrong Generation’, the track was written and recorded after frontman Jason Aalon Butler spent 13 days protesting following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, back in May.

“Everything in this song was what I’d seen during those 13 days and what I felt needed to happen,” Butler said in a statement. “I saw buildings burn. I saw fights. I saw white allies stepping in front of the National Guard, because they knew they had a power those black bodies behind them did not.”

He added: “What did you expect? When you put any creature in a corner for so long and show them how quickly life can be taken from them, I don’t know what other option there is but fighting back.”

You can listen to ‘Bite Back’ below:

‘Wrong Generation’ is due out October 23 – you can see the tracklist below and pre-order it here.

1. BITE BACK

2. BLOCK IS ON FIRE

3. WRONG GENERATION

4. U WANTED A FIGHT

5. WALK THROUGH THE FIRE

6. FOR THE RECORD ft. Walter Delgado of Rotting Out

7. LAST TIME

8. SUPREMACY

The band are also gearing up to kick off their ‘Worldwide D333monstrations For The Wrong Generation’ live-stream tour, made up of six consecutive ticketed online performances.

Set to be held in an immersive LED walled room and performed live for the local time zones, the tour begins on Friday (October 23) with a London/mainland Europe-focussed performance.

See the full dates below:

OCTOBER

23 London 8:00PM UK / Europe 9:00PM CEST

24 Los Angeles 8:00PM PST

27 Sydney 7:00PM AEST / Tokyo 8:00PM JST

28 New York 9:00PM EST

29 Moscow 9:00PM MST

30 Chicago 8:00PM CST / Mexico City 8:00PM CDT

Tickets are on sale now here.

Earlier this year, Fever 333 shared the studio version of their Blondie-sampling track ‘Supremacy’ after it was debuted during their Black Lives Matter live-stream.