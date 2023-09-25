Fever Ray announces UK and European tour for 2024

Fever Ray has announced details of a UK and European tour to take place in early 2024 – see full details below.

Kicking off in February, the upcoming run of dates includes headline shows in Bristol and Manchester, before a headline show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on March 2.

Alongside the news, Fever Ray has also shared a brand new Avalon Emerson remix of ‘Carbon Dioxide’, one of the tracks originally released on their third studio album ‘Radical Romantics’ earlier this year.

Advertisement

Fever Ray, aka Karin Dreijer, said about the new remix, “I’m very happy for this one! It has fruitiness, a bit of extra everything, exactly what the song wanted. We started sending stuff back and forth early on and some of my first vocal recordings ended up in there as well. Hope you’ll enjoy it!”

The new mix is the latest in a string of re-workings of songs from the new album, with previous contributions having come from artists including Logic1000, DJ Haram and Nifra.

‘Radical Romantics’ is Fever Ray’s third studio album, and first since 2017’s ‘Plunge’. In a four-star review, NME wrote that the album “plays in sound fantastically to capture the full cataclysmic event of being a human and experiencing love.”

Fever Ray returned to the stage for the first time in five years in March this year with a show in Oslo, going on to play festivals throughout the summer, including Glastonbury and London’s Field Day.

Dreijer co-produced ‘Radical Romantics’ alongside their brother and former bandmate in The Knife, Olof Dreijer, with the album also featuring production work from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Advertisement

The 2024 dates form part of the ‘There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour’. Tickets go on sale on September 29, with a presale two days earlier. You’ll be able to buy yours are available here.

Fever Ray’s European dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY 2024

23 – Train, Aarhus

24 – Vega, Copenhagen

26 – Kampnagel, Hamburg

27 – Gashouder, Amsterdam

29 – Colton, Bristol



MARCH 2024

1 – Albert Hall, Manchester

2 – Hammersmith Apollo, London

4 – L’Olympia, Paris

6 – Theater Des Westens, Berlin