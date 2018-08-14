Fever Ray has cancelled her set at Budapest’s Sziget Festival 2018

The artist was due to play at the A38 tent

Fever Ray has cancelled her much-anticipated set at Budapest’s Sziget festival tonight (August 14).

The festival kicked off on August 8 and has seen performances from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

Fever Ray has cited illness for her cancellation. According to Hungarian site Index, the line-up for the A38 tent is now:

18:30 Nothing But Thieves

20:15 Borns

22:15 Zara Larsson

00:15 Gorgon City live

01:25 Delta Heavy

03:00 Statik

Fever Ray is due to play Pitchfork Paris later this year, along with Blood Orange, Bon Iver and Mac DeMarco. Tickets for the festival, which will take place at the Grande Halle De La Villette on November 1-3 are on sale now. You can purchase tickets here.

As well as the main festival in November, there will be two nights of ‘Avant Garde’ in the Bastille area of the city on October 30-31 – which will “showcase the best of the international independent music scene” in small venues and clubs.

Last year’s Pitchfork Paris saw performances from the likes of The National, Jungle and Run The Jewels playing.

Arctic Monkeys will headline Sziget Festival tonight, with The War on Drugs, Zara Larsson, Gogol Bordello and Blossoms also performing.

On Saturday night (August 11), Mumford & Sons performed three brand new songs at the festival. The band debuted ‘See A Sign’, ‘Woman’ and ‘Guiding Light’.

NME described ‘See A Sign’ as “continuing down the arena-rock path of last LP ‘Wilder Mind’” while ‘Woman’ was a “brooding, electronics-led number, framed around a clipped drum machine and spacey synths.” ‘Guiding Light’ saw the band return to their folkier roots.