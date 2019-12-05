Field Day announce first headliner for 2020 – with more focus on electronic music

Field Day has announced its first headliner for 2020, with Bicep topping the bill as the festival look to focus their line-up more towards electronic music.

After moving from Victoria Park in North London to Brockwell Park in the South back for 2018, summer 2019 saw Field Day find a new home at Meridian Water’s The Drumsheds in Enfield. The festival will remain at The Drumsheds next summer as they celebrate their 14th year.

Headlining on Saturday July 11 will be production duo Bicep. After recently selling out O2 Academy in Brixton Academy and three at Printworks London, this will mark their only London festival show of the year.

“Having debuted our live show back at Field Day 2016, we’re over the moon to be back headlining the 2020 edition of the festival at The Drumsheds next July,” said Bicep.

On the rest of their plans for 2020, organisers said that they would be “expanding their offering of electronic music, which perfectly complimented its new warehouse venue at Field Day 2019,” as well as boasting that the event will be “louder and later than any London festival.”

They added: “Next year’s programme will celebrate the full spectrum with both live and DJ performances across three stages of music, running louder and later with indoor stages, including the main stage, continuing until 3 am – a unique and unrivalled prospect for London festivals.”

This comes after Field Day made headlines in summer 2019 when fans and artists hit out after the opening day saw delays due to weather and access issues, resulting in multiple performances being cancelled.

Field Day 2020 will take place on Saturday July 11, with pre-sale tickets available on Monday December 9 and general sale from Tuesday December 10. Visit here for tickets and more information.