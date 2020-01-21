Field Day announces full line-up for its 2020 festival

Field Day has confirmed the full line-up for its 2020 festival, with live performances from Bicep and Ross From Friends and DJ sets from Jungle and Mount Kimbie all promised.

The London festival will be held across three stages on Saturday July 11 at The Drumsheds in north London, with electronic music acts taking precedence this year.

The festival’s main stage will move into the Drumsheds’ largest warehouse space for 2020, and will be hosted by the label Ninja Tune as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

Bicep — who will headline — Floating Points, Overmono, Ross From Friends and NME 100 alumni TSHA are among the leading names who will be performing live during the one-day festival.

Special DJ sets from the likes of Maribou State, Jungle, Mount Kimbie and Floorplan will also take place.

“With 12 hours of uninterrupted dancefloor action at a groundbreaking location in the height of summer, Field Day 2020 is an unmissable date in London’s party calendar this year,” a press release promises.

First and second release tickets for Field Day 2020 have already sold out, while remaining third release tickets start at just £45 plus booking fee. You can find out more information about the festival here.

Field Day previously promised that their 2020 event will run “louder and later” than any other London festival this year.

“Next year’s programme will celebrate the full spectrum with both live and DJ performances across three stages of music, running louder and later with indoor stages, including the main stage, continuing until 3 am – a unique and unrivalled prospect for London festivals,” a statement from organisers promised last month.