Field Day announces latest wave of acts for its 2022 festival

Field Day has announced the latest wave of acts for its 2022 festival.

The east London event, which will take place in Victoria Park as part of All Points East, will be held this year on August 20.

The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk 3D will headline Field Day 2022, with the festival confirming a host of new acts on its bill today (January 27).

Peggy Gou, Squarepusher and Folamour will all perform live at Field Day, while the likes of Artwork, CC:Disco!, Carl Craig, Moodymann, Denis Sulta and Mella Dee will provide B2B DJ sets. FJAAK and Heléna Star have also joined the line-up.

Those acts join the already announced Daniel Avery, Eliza Rose, Erol Alkan, Floating Points, HAAi, Logic1000 and Tourist on the line-up for Field Day 2022.

You can find tickets and more information about this year’s Field Day by heading here.

Elsewhere at All Points East Festival, the likes of Tame Impala, Gorillaz, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will all headline over two weekends in August.

In other UK festival news, The Great Escape, Electric City, End Of The Road Festival and Parklife have all announced news about their line-ups for 2022 this week.

Glastonbury has also confirmed details about its annual Emerging Talent Competition, which offers new bands and artists the chance to perform at the festival.

“The competition has helped us unearth so much amazing music over the years and I’m really excited to hear this year’s crop of entries!” Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said.