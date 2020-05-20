Field Day confirms rescheduled date for 2021 and announces full line-up

Field Day has been postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The one-day festival was originally set to take place on Saturday, July 11 at The Drumsheds in north London, presenting an array of artists across the site’s three stages.

Today (May 20), organisers have issued a statement to confirm that the festival will now be held on Saturday, July 10 2021.

The 2020 line-up is being carried over to next year’s edition, with the exception of one artist who has been replaced by The Black Madonna. Also appearing are the likes of Bicep, Floating Points, Ross From Friends, Jungle and Mount Kimbie – you can see the full bill below.

To all Field Day attendees, after much consideration we have taken the difficult decision to postpone Field Day until Saturday July 10th 2021. Read our full statement, including out 2021 line up via https://t.co/C3sxPe7wkI pic.twitter.com/Inoe5tXAAM — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) May 20, 2020

“We have no choice but to take the difficult decision to postpone Field Day until Saturday July 10th 2021,” the statement from the organisers begins. “Although we were hoping for a different outcome it has become clear in recent weeks that we won’t be in a position to move forward.”

Organisers go on to say that all existing tickets will be automatically transferred to Field Day 2021. Ticketholders will receive further information via email “in the coming weeks”, while full refunds are also available until 5PM on June 4.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time,” the organisers’ statement continues. “We’re excited to use this extra time to plan and ensure our return to The Drumsheds next year is stronger than ever!”

The full Field Day 2021 line-up is as follows:

BICEP (LIVE)

ADELPHI MUSIC FACTORY

ARTWORK

DONNA LEAKE

FLOATING POINTS (LIVE)

FLOORPLAN (DJ SET)

GEORGE FITZGERALD (DJ SET) & DJ SEINFELD

IMOGEN

INDIA JORDAN

JAGUAR

JOSEY REBELLE

JUNGLE (DJ SET)

KETTAMA

LOGIC1000

MALL GRAB

MARIBOU STATE (DJ SET)

MOUNT KIMBIE (DJ SET)

OVERMONO (LIVE)

PROSPA

ROSS FROM FRIENDS (LIVE)

SPECIAL REQUEST

THE BLACK MADONNA

TSHA & O’FLYNN

Earlier today, End Of The Road Festival 2020 was also shelved due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Reading & Leeds cancelled their dual event last week, as did Creamfields.