Field Day festival hit with delays and cancelled performances due to weather issues

Festival-goers were stuck out in the rain and not given access to the indoor stages due to safety concerns

Earlier today, Field Day festival was hit with delays due to weather issues, resulting in multiple performances being cancelled.

Kicking off today (June 7) at the Drumsheds in East London, the two-day festival, which is made up of 10 acres of outdoor space and four gigantic interlinking warehouses, experienced several delays this afternoon. Ailing weather conditions led to some artists on the bill being pushed back or cancelled altogether, according to reports.

“We’re sorry that fans did not get to see @Pipblom and @boy_azooga perform,” organisers tweeted. “Unfortunately, the delays to Main Stage also meant delays to opening the indoor stages.”

Dutch band Pip Blom tweeted: “We did play. But unfortunately the festival wasn’t open yet. So we ended up playing in front of the crew.” Boy Azooga also tweeted: “We had to go ahead and play, wish we could’ve waited. Am so sorry you had to wait in the rain, obviously we would much rather have had a crowd to play to!”

Deciding to delay the opening of the main stage because of safety issues arising from the poor weather, organisers later confirmed that performances by Jessica Winter, Femi Kuti and Kojey Radical had also been cancelled.

Responding to the news, Radical wrote: “We arrived on time and ready to go but the main stage hasn’t been cleared for safety. They had to cancel my performance. I apologise to everyone who came down to see me. It’s really out of my control”

He added: “London festivals let me down this year. I’m gonna put on a proper show for my people asap. Stay locked for announcement soon.”

Jessica Winter tweeted that she might “pop up” somewhere tonight to make up for her cancelled Field Day performance.

Leaving some festival-goers unhappy, comments about the delays at Field Day started to pop up on social media. “nice one field day. Fyre festival V2,” one person wrote. “Grim scenes at Field Day. It’s raining, everyone was let in late, nobody is allowed in the indoor arenas yet and no-one has even played a note. Things can only get better, right…?” said another.

Others posted pictures of themselves waiting in the rain.

Field Day festival have now confirmed that all stages are now open and no further cancellations are set to take place.

Meanwhile, We Are FSTVL organisers issued an apology after fans complained of “collapsing and vomiting” as a result of queuing for hours to get into the event last month.

Held in East London May 25-26, various videos and photos shared via social media appeared to show it wasn’t as fun a day as it was supposed to be when a ruckus broke out at the gates of the Upminster-based festival involving a huge queue of people.