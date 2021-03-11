Field Day to return to east London’s Victoria Park for 2021 edition

Field Day festival is returning to east London’s Victoria Park for its 2021 edition, organisers have confirmed.

The festival, which was cancelled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, was most recently held at the Drumsheds in north London in 2019. The previous year it took place in south London’s Brockwell Park, having moved from its usual home at Victoria Park.

Organisers have confirmed this morning (March 11) that Field Day 2021 will take place in Victoria Park on August 29, with the festival having partnered with All Points East to become part of this year’s APE Presents event series.

The line-up from Field Day 2020 has been carried over into the 2021 edition, promising sets from the likes of Bicep, India Jordan, Floating Points and Ross From Friends as well as DJ sets from Maribou State, Jungle and many more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Field Day back to its spiritual home of Victoria Park, where it all started 14 years ago,” Field Day co-owner Gareth Cooper said.

“We are going to deliver the best day out of the summer, in one of London’s best parks, with an amazing crowd, a top top music line-up led from the front by the brilliant Bicep. It’s gonna be ace.

“We cannot wait to partner up with APE on presenting this show and provide some hope and excitement to finish off what’s been an awful 12 months. The future starts today!”

Tickets for Field Day 2021 go back on sale at 1pm today from here.

Earlier this week All Points East announced the first acts for their 2021 festival.