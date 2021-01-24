News Music News

Field Music share new song ‘Orion From the Street’ and UK tour dates

A new album from the Brewis brothers is on its way this year too

By Matthew Neale
Field Music 2021
Field Music. Credit: press

Field Music have shared a colourful music video for new song ‘Orion From the Street,’ as well as a string of UK tour dates later in the year.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the band wrote: “Here’s the video for our new song Orion From The Street, put together by Peter and our multitasking guitar/synth/design whizzkid Kev. Cleadon Mill never looked so cosmic (except to those teens on shrooms back in the day)”.

A new, as yet unnamed album has also been announced for release later in the year.

Peter Brewis, who leads the band alongside brother David, explained the new track further in a press release: “I wrote it in a daze – it’s full of accidental quotes and allusions – the first couple of lines I overheard in a Cary Grant documentary but they sum up the whole song – how intense impressions of love, hate, grief and guilt can be an almost hallucinatory experience.”

Watch the dazzling visual for ‘Orion From The Street’ below.

Field Music have also announced a string of tour dates for October 2021, as well as a handful of festival appearances, with tickets on sale now – check out those dates below.

OCTOBER 2021

07 – Aberdeen, Tunnels
08 – Glasgow, St Luke’s
09 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
14 – Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
15 – Bristol, The Fleece
16 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 – Brighton, Komedia
22 – London, Electric Ballroom
23 – Manchester, Gorilla

FESTIVALS 2021

04 April – Cardiff, Wales Goes Pop
02-04 July – Swandlincote, Timber Festival
07 August – Summerhall, Edinburgh International Festival
02-05 September – Wiltshire, End of the Road Festival

All dates and tickets can be found at the official Field Music website here.

