Field Music share new song ‘Orion From the Street’ and UK tour dates

Field Music have shared a colourful music video for new song ‘Orion From the Street,’ as well as a string of UK tour dates later in the year.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the band wrote: “Here’s the video for our new song Orion From The Street, put together by Peter and our multitasking guitar/synth/design whizzkid Kev. Cleadon Mill never looked so cosmic (except to those teens on shrooms back in the day)”.

A new, as yet unnamed album has also been announced for release later in the year.

Peter Brewis, who leads the band alongside brother David, explained the new track further in a press release: “I wrote it in a daze – it’s full of accidental quotes and allusions – the first couple of lines I overheard in a Cary Grant documentary but they sum up the whole song – how intense impressions of love, hate, grief and guilt can be an almost hallucinatory experience.”

Watch the dazzling visual for ‘Orion From The Street’ below.

Field Music have also announced a string of tour dates for October 2021, as well as a handful of festival appearances, with tickets on sale now – check out those dates below.

OCTOBER 2021

07 – Aberdeen, Tunnels

08 – Glasgow, St Luke’s

09 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

14 – Birmingham, Mama Roux’s

15 – Bristol, The Fleece

16 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21 – Brighton, Komedia

22 – London, Electric Ballroom

23 – Manchester, Gorilla

FESTIVALS 2021

04 April – Cardiff, Wales Goes Pop

02-04 July – Swandlincote, Timber Festival

07 August – Summerhall, Edinburgh International Festival

02-05 September – Wiltshire, End of the Road Festival

All dates and tickets can be found at the official Field Music website here.