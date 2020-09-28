Check out the full soundtrack for ‘FIFA 21’ featuring Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and many more

EA Sports have announced the full soundtrack for FIFA 21, featuring songs by the likes of Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and more.

Set for release on October 9, EA’s latest instalment in their long-running football video game series will be soundtracked by more than 100 artists from 23 different countries.

There will be two separate soundtracks in FIFA 21, with the main in-game soundtrack being accompanied by another collection of music that will primarily play during use of the game’s ‘Volta’ feature.

The main FIFA 21 soundtrack includes Tame Impala (‘Is It True’), Dua Lipa (‘Love Is Religion’ [The Blessed Madonna Remix]), Alfie Templeman (‘Wish I Was Younger’), Celeste (‘Stop This Flame’), Royal Blood (‘Trouble’s Coming’) and Still Woozy (‘Window’).

The ‘Volta’ soundtrack (which can also be accessed in FIFA Ultimate Team and Career Mode by changing the in-game settings) will specifically highlight grime, electronic and hip-hop music.

This collection features music by the likes of Dave (‘Location’), Charli XCX (‘Anthems’), Little Simz (‘Offence’) and Mac Miller (‘Blue World’).

You can find out more about the full soundtrack for FIFA 21 here.

Last week, Blood Orange’s remix of Tame Impala’s ‘Borderline’ was released a day after the latter performed the track on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, was recently nominated for the Hyundai Mercury Prize. Michael Kiwanuka won the award for his 2019 record ‘Kiwanuka’.