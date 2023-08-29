FIFTY FIFTY denied injunction to suspend contracts with agency Attrakt

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY have been denied an injunction to suspend their contracts with agency Attrakt.

Yesterday (August 28), the Seoul Central District Court rejected the injunction request the girl group had filed back in June, per Yonhap News Agency. At the time, the quartet claimed that their agency had “violated contract terms and took actions that resulted in the destruction of a relationship based on trust”.

Attrakt CEO Jeon Hong-joon briefly spoke to Yonhap News Agency following the decision, saying that he now plans to “focus on the criminal lawsuit against Ahn Sung-il and Director Baek”, as translated by Koreaboo. “We have a lot of evidence that points to tampering,” he added.

Meanwhile, neither FIFTY FIFTY, Ahn Sung-il nor their representatives have reacted to the ruling as time of writing.

Earlier this month, FIFTY FIFTY broke their silence the ongoing lawsuit against Attrakt for the first time. The quartet said they decided to “put our hesitation aside and [step] up to share our position” due to the “[confusing] current media and press coverage”.

The girl group also alleged that there have been “many untrue stories being reported in the media”, adding that they hope that the public “look at the facts [of the situation] objectively”.

FIFTY FIFTY filed to a lawsuit to suspend their exclusive contracts with Attrakt in June 2023, claiming that the label had violated the terms of their contract. The same day, the K-pop agency filed a criminal complaint against its former co-CEO Ahn Sung-Il.

In the days prior to the announcement, Attrakt had released several statements claiming that Warner Music Korea and Ahn Sung-il had been attempting to poach members of the group.