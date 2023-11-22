FIFTY FIFTY are the first K-pop girl group to appear on Billboard’s Hot 100 Year-End chart

FIFTY FIFTY have become the first K-pop girl group to appear on Billboard’s Hot 100 Year-End chart.

Billboard have released the Hot 100 Year-End chart for 2023, which ranks the best-performing songs in the US for the year based on physical and digital sales, as well as airplay and streaming numbers.

FIFTY FIFTY have become the first K-pop girl group to appear on the ranking, with their viral hit ‘Cupid’ charting at Number 44. The song was first released in February 2023, before a sped-up version started gaining popularity on TikTok in April 2023.

The song also made it to the Year-End charts for Pop Airplay Songs (Number 28), Adult Pop Airplay Songs (Number 38), Streaming Songs (Number 42) and Radio Songs (Number 68).

Elsewhere on the chart, BTS‘ Jungkook ranked at Number 82 with his debut solo English single ‘Seven’, featuring Latto. The singer previously appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100 Year-End chart with BTS in 2020 (for ‘Dynamite’) and 2021 (‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’).

The top #Hot100 songs of 2023 📈 See all the year-end charts here: https://t.co/o76DGcPW4l pic.twitter.com/WYhbKi2hT7 — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 21, 2023

The first Korean artist to ever appear on Billboard’s Hot 100 Year-End chart is Psy with his viral hit ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2012. The same song also ranked on the Hot 100 Year-End list in 2013.

FIFTY FIFTY currently only features one member, Keena. The three other former members of the girl group – Aran, Sio and Saena – were dropped by their label Attrakt amid a legal battle between the label and the K-pop idols over their contracts.

Keena, meanwhile, had dropped her lawsuit against Attrakt in mid-October 2023 and subsequently returned to the label. The K-pop agency has since announced plans to continue the group with Keena and “three new members”.