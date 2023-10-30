FIFTY FIFTY will be “reorganised” following lawsuits, says Attrakt

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY will be “reorganised” following legal troubles, says the act’s agency Attrakt.

Earlier this year, the four members of the girl group – Keena, Saena, Sio and Aran – filed a lawsuit to suspend their exclusive contracts with K-pop agency Attrakt.

The Seoul Central District Court rejectrf the girl group’s injunction request in August 2023, with all four members later appealing the decision. However, Keena withdrew her appeal earlier this month and returned to the Attrakt.

Soon after, the K-pop agency announced that it terminated its exclusive contracts with the remaining three members, alleging that the trio had “show[n] o sign of remorse for violating their contract”.

In the wake of that decision (October 29), Attrakt has announced that Keena would be attending the 2023 Billboard Music Awards this November to represent FIFTY FIFTY. The girl group are nominated for Top Duo/Group and Top Global K-pop Song with their smash hit ‘Cupid’.

In a press release, per Soompi, the agency also shared its plans for Keena and the future of FIFTY FIFTY, stating that it will “reorganise the group and present it to the public together with Keena”.

The girl group first shot to international fame at the beginning of this year, after their February single ‘Cupid’ went viral on TikTok. However, the act filed their lawsuit against Attrakt in June, claiming that the agency had violated the terms of their contracts.

The girl group’s last music as a quartet was ‘Barbie Dreams’ featuring rapper Kaliii, which was released as part of the Barbie movie soundtrack in July.