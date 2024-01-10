FIFTY FIFTY’s Keena teases new music from the girl group

Keena of K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY has expressed her plans to continue releasing music through the group.

In a press release earlier this week per The Korea Times, Keena shared that she is “gearing up to share more love, hoping we can walk this path together in the future.” The rapper is currently the only remaining member of the group following a dispute between its former members and label Attrakt last year.

The label previously announced in November 2023 that it plans to add new members to FIFTY FIFTY, and for the group to continue as a four-member act. Keena echoed this sentiment in her statement, saying: “Once again, I’m preparing to entertain and demonstrate my hard work with FIFTY FIFTY’s songs.”

Advertisement

Attrakt also reportedly expressed its intention once again to search for new members for FIFTY FIFTY, adding that “this opportunity has been made possible by Keena’s return [to the agency].”

The rapper had notably co-written some of the group’s past songs, including their debut single ‘Higher’ and the Korean version of their Tiktok viral hit ‘Cupid’.

The girl group first debuted in November 2022 with the line-up of members Saena, Sio, Keena and Aran. The quartet made their first comeback last February with ‘Cupid’, which propelled them to international fame.

However, all four members later filed to suspend their contracts with Attrakt in June 2023, claiming that the agency had violated terms of their contract. At the time, the agency claimed that ‘Cupid’ producers The Givers, led by producer Ahn Sung-il, had been attempting to poach the group.

After months of legal disputes and a denial by the Seoul central district court to suspend FIFTY FIFTY’s contracts, Keena withdrew her lawsuit and appeal against the decision and returned to Attrakt. The agency later terminated its contracts with the other three members, and shared that it would be “re-organising” the group.