FIFTY FIFTY partner with Warner Records, tease “more great music”

Fast-rising K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY have signed a new partnership with American label Warner Records.

The new partnership comes shortly after FIFTY FIFTY went viral on TikTok with their sophomore single ‘Cupid’. The English version of the song, also known as the ‘Twin Ver.’, has since peaked at number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“We are grateful to Warner Records for the opportunity to discuss innovative ways to bring FIFTY FIFTY to the forefront of the music industry,” said Sung-il Ahn, co-CEO of FIFTY FIFTY’s label ATTRAKT, per Billboard.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to find that our thoughts and visions align with an artist-centered approach, and we are eager to explore potential avenues for success together,” he added.

Meanwhile, Warner Records’ COO Tom Corson and CEO Aaron Bay-schuk said: “We are thrilled to partner with FIFTY FIFTY to amplify their global smash single ‘Cupid’ and we know there is much more to come.”

The duo, who are also co-chairmen of the American record label, added that the Warner Records team are “excited to create additional opportunities for this powerhouse K-pop girl group”.

In a statement, FIFTY FIFTY said that they are “honoured to be working with Warner Records, and we are excited to see what the future holds for us. We are looking forward to bringing more great music and content to our fans around the world. Thank you for your continued support and love”.

Last month, FIFTY FIFTY became only the sixth-ever K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100, following in the footsteps of Wonder Girls, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE and NewJeans.