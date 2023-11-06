Fightstar announce huge London reunion show to mark 20th anniversary

Fightstar have announced that they are reuniting for a one-off London show to mark the band’s 20th anniversary – find all the details below.

The London post-hardcore group, who are fronted by Busted’s Charlie Simpson, formed back in 2003. They’ve since released four studio albums together, the latest being 2015’s ‘Behind The Devil’s Back’.

Today (November 6) Fightstar have confirmed that they’ll return in 2024 for their first live show in almost a decade. Simpson and co. will take to the stage at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Friday, March 22 for “a very special celebration” of their 20th year.

Fightstar are set to be joined at the concert by the special guest opening acts Twin Atlantic and Loathe.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (November 10) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. You can also sign up for a pre-sale that is due to go live at the same time on Wednesday (November 8).

In a statement, Simpson said: “Next year marks 20 years since Fightstar played our first show in a tiny night club in Northampton, mainly in front of friends and family.

“To be sat here today about to play our biggest-ever headline show at London’s legendary Wembley Arena is something that is hard for us to comprehend.”

He added: ”We are so thankful to all our fans who have been so loyal to us and we can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with them. This will be a very special night for all of us.”

Simpson rejoined Busted in 2015, with the trio embarking on a UK and Ireland comeback tour the following year. Their third studio album ’Night Driver’ was released in November 2016, marking the band’s first full-length effort in 12 years.

Busted’s fourth record, ‘Half Way There’, arrived in 2019. They recently wrapped up a UK and Ireland 20th anniversary greatest hits tour, which included a show at The O2 in London.

Last year, Simpson took part in NME’s ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’ quiz shortly before the release of his fourth solo album ‘Hope Is A Drug’.

During the Q&A, the singer-songwriter recalled how Ed Sheeran once claimed that Fightstar’s 2006 debut LP ‘Grand Unification’ was the soundtrack to his summer when he was 16.

“The first time I met him was at an award ceremony and he told me he listened to that record all summer and that’s great because 16 is an age that shapes you with music,” Simpson told NME.

“His dad also told me that Ed came to see Fightstar play UEA in Norwich and afterwards said to him: ‘I hope one day I’ll be able to do that’. So that’s awesome.”