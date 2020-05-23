FILA release limited edition shoes to commemorate anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’

FILA have unveiled two pairs of limited edition shoes to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic album ‘Ready to Die’.

The seminal album, which features the tracks ‘Juicy’, ‘Warning’, and ‘One More Chance’, turned 25 back in September, but the legendary rapper’s legacy lives on thanks to the release of two new sneakers from FILA.

The commemorative pack, comprising of two sneakers and matching apparel, adorns the Tennis 88 silhouette in Biggie motifs.

The first pair features a lush suede flavour that pairs itself with FILA’s OG red and black heel. It’s minimal branding is refreshing for a collaborative drop, only appearing on the insole art and tongue label.

The second, a crispy white and blue number, nods to a ’93 performance in Philadelphia where Biggie was kitted out in all FILA everything. Stark white leather, oceanic accents, and cool detailing make it a fitting tribute.

Both shoes come in a custom shoebox depicting the album’s artwork.

