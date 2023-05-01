Final day of Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival cancelled due to bad weather

Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival had its third day cancelled on Sunday (April 30) due to bad weather conditions.

The festival held its 2023 edition in Virginia Beach this past weekend, with headline sets from Mumford & Sons among others.

After the first two days of the event were delayed due to rain, Sunday’s proceedings – which were set to include Grace Jones, Clipse, 100 Gecs and more – were then postponed.

The festival announced that 33 per cent refunds of the original ticket price will be given to fans, writing online: “We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather, as well as the current and forecasted storms approaching and tornado warning.

“We did not make this decision easily but everyone’s safety is our top priority.”

In his own statement, Pharrell promised that dates will shift for the 2024 edition to avoid a repeat scenario.

He wrote: “Dearest Virginia, we are the best. These past few days have been the best. Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best. Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give.

“Thank you to our partners, the vendors, production, policemen, firemen, the city council, the mayor and all who volunteered. The spirit here was felt everywhere! Next year we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be! Next year, more acts, more merch, more food… just more! Continued blessings and favor to you all.”

On Friday night (April 28), Mumford & Sons played their first public gig since becoming a trio at Something In The Water.

Since the controversial departure of banjoist Winston Marshall, who quit in 2021 following backlash after publicly praising a book written by right-wing agitator Andy Ngo, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Ben Lovett have performed at a handful of private events alongside Grammy celebrations of The Beach Boys and Lucinda Williams. On Friday night though, they played their first public gig since Marshall’s departure.

The eleven-song set saw the band open with ‘Babel’ and pull from every one of their four studio albums. Rock/soul singer Celisse Henderson joined the band for ‘Believe’, ‘Ditmas’ and ‘The Wolf’.