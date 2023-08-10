Final names announced for All Points East 2023

All Points East has confirmed the final acts for its 2023 edition.

The festival is due to take place in Victoria Park, east London between August 18 and August 28. Kicking off with Stormzy’s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’, the series will also feature the headliners The Strokes, Jungle, Dermot Kennedy and HAIM.

Other previously announced names include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen, BADBADNOTGOOD, Olivia Dean, Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks and Romy (The xx).

Today (August 10), organisers have added the last batch of artists to the APE ’23 bill ahead of the festival starting next week.

Joining Stormzy and co. next Friday will be Nigerian singer and producer Tay Iwar, singer-songwriter Tamera, London vocalist and producer Natanya, and emerging R&B artist Trebla.

The following week, The Strokes are set to be supported by Australia’s Azure Ryder, UK alt-rock outfit Feet, and Leeds four-piece L’Objectif.

Sharing the bill with Jungle, meanwhile, will be Brooklyn indie-pop band Wet, British artist and rapper Flohio, DJ and producer Elkka, violinist and songwriter Sofia Isella, Future Utopia (a project of Ivor Novello winner Fraser T Smith), multi-instrumentalist Blumi, and synthpop group Parallels.

Elsewhere, Dermot Kennedy will be joined by Grammy-nominees Chromeo, indie-folk band Kingfishr, sextet The Big Idea, and empowering lyricist Megzz.

Scheduled to perform before HAIM on the closing day of All Points East is BRIT Award winner Griff, American singer-songwriter Isabel LaRosa, the captivating Kaeto, and rising star Unflirt.

You can see the full line-up for each day here, and find any remaining tickets here.

Additionally, All Points East will present Field Day 2023 in Victoria Park on Saturday, August 19. That event will be headlined by Aphex Twin and Bonobo.

HAIM recently reflected on their early days in London during an interview with NME ahead of their bill-topping APE gig later this month. It came as the LA sister trio announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, ‘Days Are Gone’.

“The first time I ever went to the UK was when we got signed,” Alana Haim remembered, “so to have these songs you wrote in your living room in the Valley, then travel all the way to London and have people know your lyrics was the craziest feeling.”

Este added: “The Brits have taste.”