Final tickets released for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute gig at Wembley Stadium

Final tickets have been released for Foo Fighters‘ huge Wembley Stadium gig this weekend in tribute of late drummer Taylor Hawkins – get your tickets here.

Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old.

On Saturday (September 3), together with the drummer’s family, Foo Fighters will celebrate Hawkins’ memory and music at a special gig in London. ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ also take over LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.

The huge line-up for London gig was completed recently with Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson, Kesha and Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet.

They join a huge first wave of acts for the London show which included Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson, alongside Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde and many more.

See the full line-up for Saturday’s gig below, and buy your tickets for ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ here.

Doors for the gig will open at 2.30pm BST, with music starting at 4.30pm sharp.

It was also recently announced that both tribute gigs will be globally livestreamed on the Paramount streaming service in the United States and via MTV’s YouTube channel worldwide. Find more information here.

A statement about the shows on Foo Fighters’ website reads: “As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

At the weekend (August 28), Red Hot Chili Peppers dedicated their Global Icon award to Hawkins at the MTV VMAs 2022.

After performing ‘Black Summer’ and ‘Can’t Stop’, Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon award. As drummer Chad Smith took the microphone, he paid tribute to Hawkins, saying: “There’s another musical icon, global icon, and his name is my brother Taylor Hawkins. I want to dedicate this to Taylor and his family and I miss him every day and fly on Hawk, fly on brother.”