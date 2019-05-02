“Find the biggest TV”: Emilia Clarke says ‘Game of Thrones’ will get “even bigger”

Huge.

Game of Thrones fans should expect the show to get “even bigger” in the next episode after Arya Stark ensured that The Night King met a very sudden and unexpected end.

Despite the overwhelming drama of that episode, it’s claimed that we’ve seen nothing yet.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Daenyrys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke teased that this week’s episode will be even bigger. She’s recommending that fans find the best telly possible to watch it on.

Describing what to expect, Emilia said that they “are going to be mental – episode five is bigger. Episode five is ahhhh.”

“I mean four and five and six, they’re all insane, but…” Clarke added.

Kimmel further enquired: “Four is this Sunday, five is where something crazy happens?”

Teasing the mother of all showdowns, Clarke replied: “Find the biggest TV you can.”

While The Night King’s unexpected death has divided fans, it seems that the show’s cast were perfectly happy to kill off the big bad.

Speaking earlier this week, actor Vladimír Furdík admitted that he was a fan of the decision to kill off the Night King – even if it resulted in his exit from the show.