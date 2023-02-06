Finn Wolfhard discusses texting Winona Ryder about the rock stars she’s dated

Finn Wolfhard has said that he’s been asking his Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder about her past relationships with famous musicians.

In a new interview with GQ, Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix sci-fi series, revealed how he considers Ryder a mentor figure. He also noted that she was “one of the funniest texters ever, because she’ll text you and then you’ll text her back and then she won’t text you ever again.”

He continued: “She dated Dave Grohl and MCA from Beastie Boys, and all these people. I could literally ask her what it was like knowing Kurt Cobain, and she just tells me everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wolfhard spoke about his time on Stranger Things and the upcoming final instalment of the series.

“I look back at that time when Stranger Things first came out, and I remember how otherworldly it felt, because it felt like nothing I’d ever done,” Wolfhard said. “I was [also] really scared, and I didn’t know that back then. I thought that it was just the coolest thing ever.”

In a video for GQ, Wolfhard suggested that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things may come out in 2025.

The actor was replying to fans’ comments on the Internet in a video for GQ. One fan wrote in to say “I can’t believe S5 will be the final season. What’s your favourite BTS [behind the scenes] Stranger Things memory? I hope you all stay friends.”

“I hope we all stay friends too,” Wolfhard began. “I don’t think there’s any way for us not to stay friends because we’re kind of bonded forever, I would say.

Wolfhard went on to say that he believed that he would be 22 by the time Stranger Things 5 lands. As he was born in December 2002, this would likely point to a 2025 release.

“I’ll be able to drink with Gaten [Mazarro], Caleb [McLaughlin] and Noah [Schnapp] and the whole cast at the premiere of Stranger Things 5,” he said. “[You] couldn’t have said the same thing at the season one premiere, which blows my mind.”