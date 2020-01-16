Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys release debut song ‘Getting Better (otherwise)’

Finn Wolfhard‘s new band The Aubreys have officially released their first track, ‘Getting Better (otherwise)’ — you can listen to the song below.

The Stranger Things and It star has moved on to his next music project following the break-up of Calpurnia, the four-piece he fronted, back in November.

After first announcing the track two weeks after the break-up of Calpurnia, The Aubreys have now released ‘Getting Better (otherwise)’ — you can hear the song below.

Wolfhard and his Calpurnia bandmate Malcolm Craig are behind The Aubreys, with the duo recruiting producer Lawrence Rothman to handle the new track — which was inspired, Rothman says, by listening to the late Jay Reatard’s ’90s project The Reatards.

‘Getting Better (otherwise)’ features on the soundtrack to Wolfhard’s upcoming horror film The Turning. The compilation also includes contributions by the likes of Courtney Love, Mitski, Pale Waves, Soccer Mommy, Warpaint, Kali Uchis and Kim Gordon.

The Turning, which is an adaptation of Henry James’ 1898 story The Turn of the Screw, is set to be released in the UK on January 24. Directed by Floria Sigismondi, the movie also stars the likes of Mackenzie Davis, Brooklynn Prince and Joely Richardson.

Back in October 2019, Wolfhard said that he would go and see one of Nirvana’s early shows if a time machine was ever developed.