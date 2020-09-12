Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys pay homage to horror in new ‘Smoke Bomb’ video

Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys have dropped their new track ‘Smoke Bomb’, accompanied by a horror-themed music video.

The clip sees the Stranger Things actor and bandmate Malcolm Craig edited into classic films, including Jaws, Jurassic Park, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Shining. It was directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, who previously worked with Wolfhard on his film Rules for Werewolves.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Wolfhard detailed the inspiration behind the ‘Smoke Bomb’ music video. “I like to dip my toe into every genre, but horror has always been really fun for me,” he said. “I’ve always loved it, especially ‘70s and ‘80s horror.”

Wolfhard also praised Schaulin-Rioux’s directorial efforts, calling him “a total genius.” “We couldn’t believe what he did and we’re really, really proud of it.”

‘Smoke Bomb’ follows the release of The Aubreys’ debut EP ‘Soda & Pie’ in March this year. Wolfhard and Craig debuted their new moniker back in January after calling time with their previous band, Calpurnia.

“This is the first time that we’ve collaborated on original songs together,” Wolfhard told NME in an interview earlier this year. “With Calpurnia, it’s not like Malcolm didn’t have a say, but there were just more people so it was harder to do, and we’d have to answer to each other. Whereas with The Aubreys, all we were answering to was ourselves and one another.”

It’s been a busy time for Wolfhard’s Stranger Things castmates, with Joe Keery releasing new track ‘Keep Your Head Up’ as DJO on September 9, his first solo material since 2019.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star David Harbour married Lily Allen in Las Vegas this week, celebrating the milestone with an Elvis impersonator and a trip to In-N-Out.