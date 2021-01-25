Finneas announces new single ‘American Cliché’ due out next week

Finneas is gearing up to release a new single called ‘American Cliché’ next week.

The producer’s new single will mark his first new solo material of 2021 and his first since his 2020 festive single ‘Another Year’.

Due out next Friday (February 5), ‘American Cliché’ also follows Finneas’ recent work on sister Billie Eilish‘s ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ collaboration with Rosalía.

The artwork featured on Finneas’ Instagram, where he made the announcement, is by Luke Fenstemaker, who also helped create Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Drivers License’ artwork.

See Finneas’ post about the new song below:

The musician has spent the past few months releasing more of his own solo work, including ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’ and ‘What They’ll Say About Us’.

In addition, the songwriter recently earned himself another three Grammy nominations for his work with his sister.

He and Eilish have been nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’, as well as Best Song Written For Visual Media for ‘No Time To Die’, written as the theme for the forthcoming James Bond film of the same name.

Finneas has also given an update on the follow-up to Eilish’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, revealing that it won’t be released during the pandemic.

Eilish recently admitted that her new album is shaping up to be exactly how she intended.

The artist, whose fly-on-the-wall Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry is released next month, suggested that the follow-up to 2019’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ is more honed than her debut.

Meanwhile, Finneas joined Benny Blanco to co-produce Justin Bieber’s recent single ‘Lonely’.

The song arrived last October with a Jake Schreier-directed video clip, depicting a young a Bieber, (played by Jacob Tremblay) exploring an empty theatre. The lyrics tell a story of loneliness despite success, which Tremblay portrays in his solemn acting.