Finneas announces “one night only in London” debut UK show this month

Finneas is set to play his debut UK show later this month.

The musician will be performing a one-off show at London’s Electric Ballroom on August 30, just a few days after he is expected to join his sister Billie Eilish for her headline shows at Reading and Leeds.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday (August 4) at 10am – you can buy yours here and find tickets for Reading and Leeds here.

One night only in London! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am BST https://t.co/86to0ZmLX6 pic.twitter.com/6Nbi0tD5rg — FINNEAS (@finneas) August 2, 2023

Finneas spoke to NME about his musical relationship with his sister – as well as his own endeavours – back in 2021, when he released his debut album ‘Optimist’.

“I like working with anyone that you could list that I’ve worked with,” Finneas said. “I haven’t had a terrible experience working with anybody. But I think just the intimacy of a relationship with a sibling is impossible to replicate or duplicate.”

The siblings worked together on ‘ocean eyes’, Eilish’s first major viral hit. “It gave us something from nothing, which is so unbelievable,” Finneas recalled. “So I always have this profound gratitude for that song – obviously, our careers have been built on different moments since then, but that was the thing without which we never had anything.”

In late 2022, the singer revealed that he was recovering from surgery on his collarbone, after “demolishing” it – and suffering a radial head fracture to his right elbow – in an electric bike accident. Fortunately, however, he did not have to miss the final dates of Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour.