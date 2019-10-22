Work has begun on the follow-up to 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Finneas has confirmed that he and Billie Eilish are currently writing new music.

After releasing her debut solo album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ earlier this year, Eilish will continue touring the record in 2020 — and her brother and songwriting partner has now revealed that they’ve been working on ideas for new music together while on the road.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Finneas said “we’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure” while also observing how ‘When We All Fall Asleep…’, which he produced, has “continued to grow” in the live arena.

“And that’s been a great blessing and we’re just excited to play a year on this album that really services this record,” he said. “Also I think the benefit is that because I have found real success in creating while on the road, it doesn’t scare me as much the way that I think it used to. When we were touring really small scale, your day is so like intense and focused on putting on the show because you’re doing everything yourself.”

He added: “I think now that we have such a wonderful expanded team, it allows me to basically wake up in the morning and I have a studio road case in my dressing room and I roll in there and I work for six hours. And there’s not even the distractions of home to stop me from working.”

Recalling one recent tour date, Finneas said that he and Billie got off stage “and it’s like, ‘All right, let’s comp this vocal.'”

“Crazy. It’s really crazy. She’s in a really good place.”

