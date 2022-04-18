Finneas gives ‘Turning Red’ song ‘Nobody Like U’ live debut at Coachella 2022

Finneas performed a solo set at Coachella 2022 yesterday (April 17), giving his Turning Red song ‘Nobody Like U’ its live debut – check it out below.

‘Nobody Like U’, taken from the new Pixar film, is a song written by Finneas and sister Billie Eilish and performed by the the fictional boyband 4*Town.

Alongside tracks from his debut solo album ‘Optimist’, Finneas gave the cut its live debut during a 13-song set.

Watch the live debut of ‘Nobody Like U’ from Coachella 2022 below.

The night before his solo set (April 16) Finneas headlined Coachella alongside Eilish in a set where they were joined onstage by Blur‘s Damon Albarn.

Albarn appeared with Eilish for performances of her track ‘Getting Older’ and his Gorillaz hit, ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Reviewing Eilish’s headline set at Coachella 2022, NME wrote: “Setlists with 20-plus songs are typically saved for legacy acts, or at the very least, artists with more than two albums to their name. But luckily for us, Billie doesn’t seem interested in following any well-worn path to success, proving that when we see her in a crown, it’s because she’s earned the right to wear one.”

Elsewhere at Coachella 2022, Friday night was headlined by Harry Styles, who was joined on stage by Shania Twain to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

Last night (April 17), weekend one of the festival was closed out by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, with tracks from Abel Tesfaye’s new album ‘Dawn FM’ given their live debuts during the set. The pair had replaced Kanye West as headliners just a few weeks ago.

Also at the festival, K-pop icons 2NE1 reunited on stage for their first performance together in seven years and Megan Thee Stallion debuted a brand new song, while Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the event, and Måneskin covered Britney Spears.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2022.