Finneas recovering from surgery after “demolishing” collarbone in bike accident

Finneas has revealed that he’s currently recovering from surgery on his collarbone, after “demolishing” it – and suffering a radial head fracture to his right elbow – in an electric bike accident that occurred last week.

The artist made fans aware of his condition in an Instagram post shared overnight, showing his displaced collarbone in an X-ray. According to its accompanying caption, the accident happened last Friday (October 21), when Finneas “had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow”.

He continued: “The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great!”

Finneas went on to share “an enormous thank you” to the surgeon who worked on his collarbone, as well as the staff at the hospital he stayed in “for the incredible treatment I feel so privileged to have received”. He also thanked his newly appointed physical therapist “for guiding me through the treatment process as well as the ongoing process of physical rehab I now face”.

Later in the post, he expressed an optimistic sentiment: “I’m told with hard work, I’ll be able to play [Billie Eilish’s two] Forum shows come December which I am so grateful for. As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you.”

Those aforementioned shows are set to take place on Thursday December 15 and Friday 16, respectively, at the Kia Forum arena in Los Angeles. See here for more details on them.

In addition to performing with sister Eilish across her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, Finneas’ year has seen the artist release two standalone singles – ‘Naked’ in March and ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’ in July – as well as a handful of songs on the soundtrack for Pixar’s movie Turning Red.

Finneas released his debut album, ‘Optimist’, last October. In a four-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “an accomplished first album that really shines”.