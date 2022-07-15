Finneas shares new song ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’ with Gus Van Sant artwork

FINNEAS has shared a brand new song and video titled ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’ – check it out below, along with exclusive artwork by Gus Van Sant.

The track follows the singer and producer’s debut solo album ‘Optimist’ and recent single ‘Naked’. He also recently shared ‘Nobody Like U’, a song written by Finneas and sister Billie Eilish for the new Pixar movie Turning Red, performed by the the fictional boyband 4*Town.

‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’ comes complete with a video featuring footage from Eilish’s recent UK and European headline tour, and artwork from lauded director Gus Van Sant.

Revealing that the artwork is a painting based on Leonardo DaVinci’s legendary Mona Lisa and gifted to Finneas by Van Sant, he wrote on Instagram: “The artwork is a painting by the incredible Gus Van Sant that he gave me before he even knew I had a song named after the Mona Lisa.

“So cool and such an honour to have this piece of art as the cover for my song.”

See the artwork and watch the track’s video below.

Reviewing Finneas’ debut solo album ‘Optimist’ upon its release last year, NME said: “He made his name producing and writing for his megastar sister Billie Eilish, and now it’s Finneas’ turn to step into the spotlight. ‘Optimist’ has been a long time coming – it follows a whopping 23 singles released since 2016 – and fully justifies why he’s become the industry’s producer du jour.

“The record takes two paths to do that – classic, timeless pop songwriting and something more modern and cutting-edge. He excels at both, bringing rich, warm melodies to life while flexing his experimental chops.”

Elsewhere, Finneas and Eilish met with US President Joe Biden in The White House earlier this year. The musician siblings were invited, along with their parents Maggie and Patrick, to meet the US President following their support for Biden during the 2020 US election.