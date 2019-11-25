Finneas teases “experimental” second album from Billie Eilish

"There's just a lot of stories we felt we didn't get to tell yet"

Billie Eilish‘s brother and frequent collaborator Finneas has teased that the singer’s second album will see her heading in an “experimental” new direction.

The producer, real name Finneas O’Connor, explained that the follow-up to 2019’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘ will allow the singer to “evolve” her sound.

He told Billboard at the American Music Awards: “I think so far, in album two…there’s just a lot of stories we felt we didn’t get to tell yet.

“We’re just trying to tell all those and we’re being a little bit experimental. I think if you’re not trying to change things a little bit, you’re not evolving. So I think we’re just trying to embrace everything that we are proud of in our music and also just try new things and experiment and give people stuff to look forward to.”

When asked about their process of working together, he admitted that the pair experienced “creative disagreements” but he stressed that it was a healthy part of working together.

“I think that’s probably the number one reason why collaboration is good,” he said.

“You disagree with each other about things and then what we always say is whichever one of us is more passionate about the issue is the winner because if you care about something enough to fight for it, that means it’s probably a good thing.”

Eilish emerged triumphant at the AMAs last night, picking up two awards for Best New Artist of the Year and Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock.

She also delivered an incendiary performance of ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’, which saw her being backed by a fiery display of pyrotechnics.