Fiona Apple accepts Lil Nas X’s offer to collaborate

Fiona Apple has said she would “love” to collaborate with Lil Nas X after he suggested they work together on his next album.

The musician, who recently confirmed plans to release a new record in 2020, shared a video today (September 30) in which she accepts Nas X’s indirect offer, posted on his Twitter yesterday (September 29).

Apple and Nas X made headlines together earlier this month after Apple playfully berated the young star for using one of her uncleared samples. The singer-songwriter said that Nas used a snippet from her 2012 single ‘Every Single Night’ on his ‘Nasarati’ (2018) mixtape cut titled ‘Kim Jong’ without permission.

Presumably in response to Apple, who made the accusation in a video shared on her Instagram, Nas X posted a Tweet reading: “me & fiona apple should do something together for my album”.

“This is such a good ending to this whole story,” Apple said in her latest video. “I would love that.”

She added: “I’m not going on social media anymore, by the way, so I’ll get in touch with you personally. Bye.”

Elsewhere, Apple is preparing for her first album in eight years. She has only released four albums in her career including her 1996 debut ‘Tidal’ and her latest, 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’

In a rare interview with Vulture earlier this month she said she was meant to be done with the new record “a million years ago”.

“I mean, I don’t know! It’s hard to say,” she said when asked about when it will be ready. “I was supposed to be done a million years ago. And I go off and I take too long making stuff. I’m hoping for early 2020. I think.”

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, has said that he’s taking a break from music after a whirlwind period promoting his debut album and viral smash, ‘Old Town Road‘.