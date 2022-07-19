Watch Fiona Apple cover Charlie Rich’s ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’

Fiona Apple has shared a cover of Charlie Rich’s ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’ on her YouTube channel over the weekend.

The singer-songwriter uploaded the solo piano and vocal rendition of Rich’s 1973 hit as part of her semi-regular Happy Sunday video series, where she answers questions from fans and shares messages (such as expressing her thoughts on the US Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade recently.)

Written by Rory Bourke, Billy Sherrill and Norro Wilson, ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’ was one of two major hits for Rich. The other was 1973’s ‘Behind Closed Doors’. Both topped the country and pop singles charts in the US, and ‘Behind Closed Doors’ earned him a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 1974 and a Grammy Hall of Fame induction in 1998.

Watch Apple perform her rendition of ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’ below:

Earlier this month, Apple appeared on a song with Watkins Family Hour – a cover of the country classic ‘(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You’, originally written and sung by Stuart Hamblen in 1950. In April, she gave her spin on Sharon Van Etten‘s ‘Love More’ for the anniversary reissue of Van Etten’s 2010 album ‘Epic’.

Apple’s latest album, ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’, arrived in April 2020. In a four-star review, NME called the album – her first since 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’ – “an intoxicating listen – and one of her best”.

In October 2020, Apple played songs from ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ live for the first time as part of a virtual festival for the New Yorker, which marked her first live performance in three years. Joined by a full band, the singer played the album’s first three tracks – ‘I Want You To Love Me’, ‘Shameika’ and its title track.