Fiona Apple covers Gershwin classic encouraging Americans to vote

Fiona Apple has recorded herself singing a Gershwin tune to encourage Americans to vote in the forthcoming November election.

Originally posted on Instagram by her friend Zelda Hallman, the video features Apple performing George Gershwin’s 1930’s track ‘Bidin’ My Time’ (which sounds awfully familiar to ‘Biden’) and showing off her ‘I Voted’ sticker. ‘Bidin’ My Time’ was initially composed for the musical Girl Crazy.

Watch the clip below:

Advertisement

Fiona Apple released her widely-acclaimed fifth album, ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’, back in March. NME gave the record a four-star review, labelling it “an intoxicating and excoriating listen that will cut deep”.

Recently, Apple has made a number of political contributions, which included narrating a video on how to document ICE arrests. Back in June, the singer said she would release two years of royalties earned from tracks ‘Shameika’ and ‘Heavy Balloon’ to two charities, The Harlem Children’s Zone and Seeding Sovereignty.

In a rare TV interview with US outlet Democracy Now! in April, Apple discussed Indigenous land rights, themes from the album and acknowledging the traditional owners of the land she recorded on in the album credits.

Earlier this month, Apple performed songs for the album – ‘I Want You To Love Me’, ‘Shameika’ and the title track – for the first time at The New Yorker’s virtual festival.