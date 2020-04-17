Fiona Apple criticises Louis CK for lack of remorse over sexual misconduct

Fiona Apple has criticised Louis CK for his lack of remorse after admitting to sexual misconduct in 2017.

The comedian was accused by five women in an article published in the New York Times of forcing them to watch him masturbate. CK later admitted the allegations were true and said he thought it “was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first”.

In a new interview with Vulture, Apple called out the comedian – who she once dated – for his response to the incident. “I know he’s got such a great brain and he understands why he did that shit,” she said. “I feel robbed that he’s not giving us what he thinks about that.

Advertisement

“And the fact that he’s complaining about the money he lost and that tired joke of, ‘Hey, how’s everybody’s 2020? Did everybody have a great year?’ That was a bad joke when it was done the first time, but it’s not even a joke.”

She continued: “The one thing I will say about that situation is that the women he harassed continue to be harassed by his little bros. By the little Louis bros. Fuck you, Louis bros. And fuck him for not even just acknowledging that. And for the record, he didn’t apologise.”

Apple released her first album in eight years, ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’, earlier today (April 17). In a four-star review, NME said: “[This album] will cut straight to the gut for Apple fans old and new, and leave behind indelible messages about her life and illustrious career, now spanning two decades. It’s an intoxicating listen – and one of her best.”

Meanwhile, fans have also been reacting to the new record online, heaping praise on the follow-up to 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’