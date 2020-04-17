News Music News

“In a league of her own”: Fiona Apple fans celebrate her first album release in eight years

'Fetch the Bolt Cutters' is her first LP release since 2012's 'The Idler Wheel...'

Sam Moore
Fiona Apple (Picture: Getty)

Fans of Fiona Apple have been celebrating the release of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’, the artist’s first new album in eight years.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’ is out today (April 17). You can read the NME review of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ here.

Apple’s fans have been registering their delight at the arrival of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ on social media, with the record — which you can hear below — being met with plenty of acclaim.

Praise for the “tremendous” record being “absolutely worth the wait” appears to be the general feeling among many of Apple’s fans on social media, with Them editor-at-large Michael Cuby adding that Apple was “in a league of her own” as an artist.

You can see a selection of social media reactions to Fiona Apple’s ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ below.

A recent interview with Apple in The New Yorker about ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ — a title that was inspired by a line spoken by Gillian Anderson’s character in The Fall — revealed that Apple briefly considered using a sketch of Harvey Weinstein using his walker as the album artwork.

Late last month, Apple encouraged her fellow artists to accept all sync requests and donate the money to charity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

