“In a league of her own”: Fiona Apple fans celebrate her first album release in eight years

Fans of Fiona Apple have been celebrating the release of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’, the artist’s first new album in eight years.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’ is out today (April 17). You can read the NME review of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ here.

Apple’s fans have been registering their delight at the arrival of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ on social media, with the record — which you can hear below — being met with plenty of acclaim.

Praise for the “tremendous” record being “absolutely worth the wait” appears to be the general feeling among many of Apple’s fans on social media, with Them editor-at-large Michael Cuby adding that Apple was “in a league of her own” as an artist.

You can see a selection of social media reactions to Fiona Apple’s ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ below.

the fiona apple record is tremendous. you don’t need me to tell you that. a thing I have always appreciated about her work is how singular it feels, but how universally it resonates — jes skolnik (@modernistwitch) April 17, 2020

i have been sitting alone in my apartment for an entire month gradually becoming this crazy, feral, more fuck-it honest version of myself and when i look back on this time many years from now i already know the record i'll associate with it is Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) April 17, 2020

Clearly we are experiencing a collective cabin fever dream and now we have a soundtrack for it. #FionaApple new album was absolutely worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/6DBaOytDr2 — Jonathan Sanders Pizarro. (@JSPzro) April 17, 2020

fiona apple said “while im in this body i want somebody to want and i want what i want and i want u to love me” pic.twitter.com/FBOPBShrfS — ranch (@miss_ranch) April 17, 2020

Fiona Apple has come to save us all #FionaApple pic.twitter.com/0nGHyDTE3I — liz 🦕 (@elizabethpark3r) April 17, 2020

Kind of doubt any sound will ever be as evocative for me as Fiona Apple’s singing voice — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) April 17, 2020

Me tonight and every day for a month and forever #FionaApple #FetchTheBoltCutters pic.twitter.com/4D2wOgfYmo — ✒〘 ℝ𝐡𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 ◐𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞 〙 (@RhagenOlinde) April 17, 2020

Fiona Apple is in a league of her own. — Old Yeller Teas (@yosoymichael) April 17, 2020

A recent interview with Apple in The New Yorker about ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ — a title that was inspired by a line spoken by Gillian Anderson’s character in The Fall — revealed that Apple briefly considered using a sketch of Harvey Weinstein using his walker as the album artwork.

Late last month, Apple encouraged her fellow artists to accept all sync requests and donate the money to charity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.