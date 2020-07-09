Fiona Apple, Fleet Foxes, Kim Gordon and more back masks for Indigenous communities campaign

A number of high-profile musicians have lent their support to an initiative providing masks to Indigenous communities across the US as well as funds for reproductive justice organisations.

The likes of Fiona Apple, Fleet Foxes, Kim Gordon, Deerhoof, Cat Power and Grizzly Bear have lent their backing to the campaign, organised by the NOISE FOR NOW initiative and Seeding Sovereignty in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

For every purchase of a protective face mask or bandana via NOISE FOR NOW, one will be donated to the Indigenous Impact Community Care Initiative to be distributed to pueblos and reservations most impacted by the coronavirus.

In addition, a cash donation will be made to Seeding Sovereignty and to two abortion funds serving Indigenous and undocumented people, Indigenous Women Rising, and Mariposa Fund.

With each purchase of this mask, one mask will be donated to the Indigenous Impact Community Care Initiative for distribution to the pueblos and reservations most impacted at this time AND cash donations will be made to Seeding Sovereigntyhttps://t.co/VlF1W2keWj pic.twitter.com/ujhU5TDPj5 — 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕣𝕙𝕠𝕠𝕗 (@deerhoof) July 8, 2020

A statement reposted by many of the musicians says: “COVID-19 has exposed our country’s chronic systemic injustices; rates of infection are rising in overburdened Indigenous communities who lack PPE, healthcare, running water and food. Meanwhile, politicians have used the pandemic to impose state-level restrictions on abortion access and forced temporary health center closures, making it even more difficult for many families to access care.

“This disproportionately impacts people with low incomes, people of color, and those living in remote and extremely rural communities.” Fiona Apple said in her own statement: “The number of reasons to support Indigenous efforts is the same as the number of souls who inhabit the world.

“White gluttony tried to kill off the very people who understood the language of the land. We chose to be owners instead of guardians, and we became a cancer. If we want to survive, we must support Indigenous efforts.”