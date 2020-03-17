Fiona Apple quit cocaine after an “excruciating” evening with Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson

Fiona Apple has opened up on how an evening she spent with film directors Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson played a part in her decision to quit cocaine.

The NYC singer-songwriter, who has just announced her new album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’, was speaking in an interview with The New Yorker when she touched upon her relationship with filmmaker Anderson.

Recalling “one excruciating night” when the couple visited Tarantino’s house, she said: “Every addict should just get locked in a private movie theatre with Q.T. and P.T.A. on coke, and they’ll never want to do it again.”

Apple went on to label her three-year romance with Anderson as “painful and chaotic”, while also calling the director “coldly critical [and] contemptuous”.

Elsewhere in the chat, the musician remembered how she “accidentally ate snake poison, and watched the movie Whiplash on mushrooms”.

Apple revealed details of her long-awaited new album in the same interview, revealing that ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ – the follow-up to 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’ – will contain 13 new tracks. She described her upcoming material as “percussion-heavy” and “raw”.

Tracks featured on the new LP will include ‘Newspaper’, ‘On I Go’, ‘The Drumset Is Gone’, ‘Rack of His’ and ‘Kick Me Under the Table’.

Fiona Apple confirmed that her new album was complete earlier this month. Last September, she said that she was hoping to release the project in early 2020.

“I was supposed to be done a million years ago,” she said of its delay. “And I go off and I take too long making stuff. I’m hoping for early 2020. I think.”