Sampled on an old track 'Kim Jong'

Fiona Apple has called out Lil Nas X for sampling her song ‘Every Single Night’ on an old track titled ‘Kim Jong’.

In a video uploaded to her fansite Fiona Apple Rocks, Apple addressed her recent Vulture interview where she discussed rejecting Panic! At The Disco’s appeal to sample ‘Every Single Night’ on their 2013 song, ‘Miss Jackson’.

In the interview, she also talked about Lil Nas sampling her 2012 single on ‘Kim Jong’, a cut from his ‘Nasarati’ mixtape, but the line was apparently omitted from the final interview when it was published on September 25.

“One thing that the lovely Rachel Handler [the Vulture writer who interviewed Apple] didn’t mention that I did say in the interview which I would just like to say now is that Lil Nas X, you’re probably really great, but you used my song ‘Every Single Night’, too,” she said in the clip.

“You sampled that song, too, in a song called ‘Kim Jong Un’, I think. And, um, hey – where’s my money, you cute little guy? Where’s my money?” Apple asked. Watch the video below:

Lil Nas released ‘Kim Jong’ as part of the mixtape ‘Nasarati’ in 2018 , a year before he blew up with the chart-topping hit ‘Old Town Road’. However, neither the mixtape nor the song is available to stream officially, Pitchfork noted. Lil Nas has yet to respond to Apple.

Elsewhere, Apple recently revealed that she plans to drop a new album sometime next year. Her last record ‘The Idler Wheel…’ arrived in 2012.