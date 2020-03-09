Fiona Apple reveals her new album is finished

It’s been a long time coming for Fiona Apple fans, but the singer-songwriter has finally revealed that her new album is complete.

In a video posted to her fansite ‘Fiona Apple Rocks’ on March 8, Apple spells out “M-Y-R-E-C-O-R-D-I-S-D-O-N-E” in American Sign Language before giving a nod and a smile. Watch it below.

Apple has long been teasing this album, which will be her first since 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’, though there are few details on the record itself.

In September last year, Apple revealed that she was hoping to release her new album in early 2020.

“I was supposed to be done a million years ago,” she said. “And I go off and I take too long making stuff. I’m hoping for early 2020. I think.”

She has remained active despite the long time between albums. In December, she collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers and The National‘s Matt Berninger for a Simon & Garfunkel cover. Proceeds of the release went to Planned Parenthood. Apple also recorded a song for a Halloween episode of Bob’s Burgers.

Apple even said she’d be willing to collaborate with Lil Nas X on his debut album. The offer to collaborate was extended by Nas X after Apple called him out for sampling her 2012 song ‘Every Single Night’ on his 2018 song ‘Naserati’, which was released a year before he became a household name with ‘Old Town Road’.