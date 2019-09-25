Fiona Apple says new album could be released in “early 2020”

Her last LP came out in 2012

Fiona Apple has said she wants to release a new album in 2020, eight years after her last release.

The singer-songwriter has only released four albums in her career, including her 1996 debut ‘Tidal’ and her latest, 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’.

Now, in a rare interview, the musician has discussed the follow-up to the latter record, saying she was meant to be done with it “a million years ago”.

“I mean, I don’t know! It’s hard to say,” Apple told Vulture when asked when a new album would be ready. “I was supposed to be done a million years ago. And I go off and I take too long making stuff. I’m hoping for early 2020. I think.”

Asked if she could compare it to any of her previous albums, Apple replied: “It’s probably its own thing. But I don’t know how to articulate that. It’s like, if you’ve been working out every day for a month and then nobody sees you, they see the difference, but if you’ve been doing it all the time, you don’t really see the difference. I can’t really know the growth or the evolution or anything like that in what I do, because I’m in the middle of it.”

Earlier this year, the musician confirmed she was working on new material when she shared footage of herself at work in a recording studio.

Apple has released some standalone tracks since 2012, including the 2018 lullaby ‘I Can’t Wait To Meet You’. The words and music were written by expecting mother Solangie Jimenez and composer Thomas Cabaniss and the song is as part of the ‘Hopes and Dreams: The Lullaby Project’, where the tracks were written by expecting and new mothers.

Meanwhile, Apple’s 1996 track ‘Criminal’ features in the new movie Hustlers, which stars J-Lo, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhardt, and more.