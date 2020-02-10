Fire breaks out at Peckham Levels following explosion

Firefighters have been at the scene of a fire at Peckham Levels in London after reports of an explosion.

Up to 25 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at Cerise Road in Peckham, which started shortly before 3.51pm today (February 10) at the multi-storey car park that was converted into a hub of shops, bars and music venues in 2017.

The small fire is not said to have caused any major damage, nor have there been reports of any injuries [via Metro].

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade told the publication that the the cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Police told the Southwark News that the fire is believed to have been started by a mechanical fault in a parked car.

Additionally, a spokesperson for Peckham Levels said: “Today, there was a small fire in the car-park next to Peckham Levels. The fire was external to the building and was quickly extinguished by the local fire brigade.

“The team at Peckham Levels did a fantastic job, using their emergency procedures. The building was evacuated quickly and there are no injuries or casualties to report.

“No significant damage to the building has been reported. The site is currently closed as a safety measure whilst inspections are conducted. It will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Recent events held at the cultural hub include a screening of last year’s Oscar-nominated movie If Beale Street Could Talk. Previous gigs held at the Auditorium venue have seen performances by DJ Special D and DJ Yung Milli for an Afrobeats soundclash event.

Of one the hub’s music venues, Ghost Notes, closed last February to focus on putting on more standalone events.

This is a developing story. Check back at NME.com for further updates.