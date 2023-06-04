Fire breaks out on stage during Skrillex’s Primavera Sound set

Skrillex‘s set at Primavera Sound on Friday (June 2) was paused after a fire broke out on stage.

The DJ was playing a late-night set at the Barcelona festival when he was forced to pause the show for 10 minutes after a lighting rig appeared to catch fire.

A message over the loud speaker at the festival told fans that the delay was due to a “technical error”.

Advertisement

Representatives for Primavera have now confirmed that a small fire occurred in one of the lights on the stage and that no one was injured in the incident.

See footage of the incident from the crowd below.

lol at skrillex setting the stage on fire pic.twitter.com/R2vdNilBKv — ally pally (@allypallyxcx) June 3, 2023

skrillex literally just lit a speaker on fire at primavera sound i’ve never seen anything like this in my festival going lifeeeee pic.twitter.com/0a5Y6nyl0h — Sam (@samantha_stull) June 3, 2023

Si os digo que se ha quemado el escenario y Skrillex diciendo guys i think there is a fire over there pic.twitter.com/Xk0B0QZCgp — Envasion ꒰꒰꒰ᓚᘏᗢ (@_cyral) June 3, 2023

#Skrillex has speakers on fire at Primera Sound Festival Video : bigorastik pic.twitter.com/fw1Oeshz6I — Jimmy Djemil (@JimmyDjemil) June 3, 2023

Advertisement

Elsewhere at this weekend’s Primavera Sound, Blur brought fan-favourite ‘Country House’ back to their setlist and played rare track ‘Luminous’ at the first big show of their summer reunion tour.

The Britpop icons took to the stage for their headline set at the Barcelona festival, performing a series of classics, rarities and new tracks from their upcoming album, ‘The Ballad Of Darren’.

The rock veterans also played a series of warm-up shows in the UK over the past two weeks, including a gig in their Colchester hometown and a set in Eastbourne the next day.

Following a hiatus, their comeback was confirmed back in November with news of a huge Wembley Stadium show. A second date at the venue was later added, as were a run of European festival shows.

Others to play the festival – which hosts a second leg in Madrid for the first time next weekend (June 8-10) – included Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey, FKA twigs, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches and Turnstile.