Firefly 2022 announces headliners Dua Lipa, Green Day and Halsey

Firefly festival has announced the line-up for its 2022 edition, with headliners Dua Lipa, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Halsey.

The Delaware festival will once again take place in September – the same as last year – instead of returning to its previous June dates, on September 22-25 at The Woodlands in Dover.

In addition to the four headline acts, other names announced include: Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Bleachers, The Head And The Heart, Jungle, SAINt JHN, Cordae, Willow, Benny The Butcher, Little Simz and more.

General tickets for the festival go on sale Monday (February 28) at 10am EST, with a pre-sale beginning tomorrow (February 25) at 10am.

You can see the full line-up for Firefly below:

☀️ welcome to paradise ☀️ https://t.co/dHrAzrhpY3 — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) February 22, 2022

“After last year’s rapturous return, Firefly 2022 is packed full of everything that makes the festival so special – incredible sets from iconic artists, the best food and beverage offerings within the Delaware Valley, treehouse DJ sets, spirited drag brunches and a joyful pride parade; unique, moments that give Firefly its characteristic sense of fun, flare and community,” a statement announced.

It also notes that the festival will be presented in accordance with all applicable COVID-19 mandates, with more information available on its website.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa will headline Sziget Festival 2022 alongside Arctic Monkeys, and Kings Of Leon.

My Chemical Romance, meanwhile, are set to headline this year’s When We Were Young Festival with Paramore.

Halsey has announced details of a second show at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre for this summer.

The new show, set for July 7, comes the day after an existing concert at the Colorado venue. Support will come from The Marías and Abby Roberts.

The gigs come as part of Halsey’s Love And Power US tour in support of fourth album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. Support for the tour comes from Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts and The Marías.