FireHouse frontman C.J. Snare has died, aged 64

C.J. Snare, the frontman and a longtime member of American rock band FireHouse, has died at the age of 64.

Snare’s untimely and “unexpected” death was announced via the band on social media last night (April 7). FireHouse wrote: “Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse. CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old.”

The band noted that Snare was “expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery” and labeled their late singer “one of the best vocal talents of a generation”.

Snare’s widow, Katherine Little, shared her own post on Facebook, giving fans a deeper insight into Snare’s health struggles leading up to his death: “In September of 2020, CJ was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. His initial prognosis was grim, but that didn’t stop him. We went for a second opinion and in September of 2021, he had a life-saving operation that gave us these last years with him.”

“Last spring, he started having some more issues and he had another surgery in October 2023. This last surgery left him very weak and unable to live a full life.”

FireHouse formed in 1984, with Snare joining the band as their vocalist in 1987. Together, Snare and FireHouse gained prominence in the rock and glam metal scene in the early ’90s with a string of hits such as ‘Love of a Lifetime’ in 1991 and ‘When I Look Into Your Eyes’ in 1992.

Snare and FireHouse have released seven albums together, with their most recent record being 2003’s ‘Prime Time’.

Following the news of his passing, several musicians and figures in rock music have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late C.J. Snare.

Sons Of Apollo’s Jeff Soto wrote: “I’m so sad to my friend and fellow singer CJ Snare has passed today, I knew he was dealing with some things as I missed him on the most recent Monsters cruise where Firehouse performed with a substitute singer, love and hugs to his friends, band and family.”

Eddie Trunk wrote: “Shocked to hear of the passing of CJ Snare of @FireHouseBand. CJ was a friend, great singer, and always a super nice guy. Condolences to the band, his family, friends and fans.”

Tesla wrote: “We are so sad to hear of the passing of CJ Snare. We toured all across America with Firehouse in 1991 on our headline tour for the Psychotic Supper album. We shared many great times with them, CJ was a very kind man and a great singer. He will be missed…”